Lampard: Mason Mount's performance was unbelievable vs Tottenham

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has hailed the performance of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Blues were thoroughly deserving of their 2-1 victory against their London rivals, despite a cagey end after a late own goal by Antonio Rudiger.

Sweet strikes from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso, who both were handed rare starts, gave the hosts the ascendency and in turn they claimed all three points.

Another member of the squad who returned to the starting XI was Mason Mount; he proved his worth and produced a phenomenal performance, playing a part in the Blues' second goal of the afternoon.

EF6070A8-38AE-4284-8BA3-328E74828B6E
Mason Mount has come under-fire in recent weeks for his 'below-par' performances.Getty Images

Frank Lampard recognised his unbelievable performance: "I hope Mason’s performance gets digested properly today," Lampard said. 

"A lot of people talk about Mason, they look at his goals. The work rate and sharpness in his game today was unbelievable.” 

Lampard didn't forget his midfield attacking partner Ross Barkley, who played a hand in both of the goals on a successful afternoon in west London,

"I shouldn't leave Ross [Barkley] out, because he was similar," Lampard added. "He has the awareness to find [Marcos] Alonso and it's a clean as a strike as you can make. I was really delighted with the goal."

The win for Chelsea moves them four points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top-four, and ends their run of four Premier League games without a win..

