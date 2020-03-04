Frank Lampard: Liverpool win template for quality, spirit and work ethic needed

Frank Lampard was impressed by Chelsea's FA Cup performance which saw them see off Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Jurgen Klopp's side after beating the Reds two nil in west London to progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Willian opened the scoring after firing straight at Adrian, which lead to the Spaniard spilling the ball into his own net.

Ross Barkley got on the scoresheet against his boyhood rivals after Pedro dragged Virgil Van Dijk away from the centre of the edge of the box, and the 26-year-old fired into the bottom corner to secure the cup victory for the Blues.

"It was an impressive performance," Lampard said: "It’s hard to be comprehensive against Liverpool and you have to play well against them because they’re so good.

"You have to defend well to keep a clean sheet against them, you have to defend one-versus-one, have personality to move the ball and give them problems.

"We did everything tonight and that’s a template for us in terms of the work ethic, spirit and quality we need."

Chelsea will find out their quarter-final opponents on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of Manchester City's tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

But now for Frank Lampard and the Blues, the attention shifts quickly back to the Premier League as Everton head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Should Chelsea carry their performance against Liverpool into Sunday against the Toffees, it could be another victory for the Blues.

