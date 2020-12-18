Lampard: Kai Havertz needs to be given time to settle in at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has said that Kai Havertz needs time to settle in after his big-money transfer to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £71 million in the summer and enjoyed a successful start to life in England.

His arrival was noticeable as he gradually built up to the speed and got used to life in the Premier League.

In November he was handed a setback after contracting coronavirus after having 'very strong' symptoms.

Since then, Havertz has struggled - most noticeably against Everton and Wolves which has seen him be substituted in both games.

Asked on Havertz and whether he suits the system, Lampard said: "I do think it [4-3-3] suits him," Lampard said on Friday ahead of West Ham.

"Before his Covid period he was playing very well on the right-side, in the eight position and he can play various positions but consistency is sometimes a good thing and that’s what I want to get for him

"The reaction around Kai, when you look and you analyse what’s happening here, he had no pre-season, started to really play well and then got Covid and all eyes are on because of the price tag but we need huge perspective here.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’ve mentioned some of the great players the Premier League has seen has taken time to succeed in the Premier League. Some of them have been, gone away and come back to the Premier League and become great players.

"I’m not saying it will take a long, long time for Kai, but he does need time to settle in on and off the pitch. And that’s what’s happening, I’m very happy with him, I’ve got no problem with him but for Chelsea fans and us, we must give him time."

