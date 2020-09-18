Frank Lampard says that regardless of what position Kai Havertz and Timo Werner play, they will make a difference.

The duo were signed this summer from Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig respectively this summer for substantial amounts - £72 million and £47.5 million -, and both made their debuts against Brighton on Monday.

Werner played as the lead forward on the south coast, while Havertz play out wide on the right.

But speaking in his media briefing earlier this week, Havertz revealed his best position is the no.10 role.

"I played every offensive position at Leverkusen. But it is very important to have that flexibility on the pitch. My best position is as a no.10," said Havertz.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Liverpool, Lampard insists they will add quality regardless of where they play.

"We've played one game. It's hard. They both have the flexibility in which they played at their previous clubs.

"Kai Havertz played most of his games on the right wing, a no.10 and occasionally as a no.9, a no.8 earlier in his career.

"Timo Werner has played on the left wing, one of two strikers and as the sole striker for both country and club. Of course that will be something that remains slightly flexible. Trying to find the balance of the team as a whole. They are going to add a lot no matter what position they play."

----------

