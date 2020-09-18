SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner's best position after duo make Chelsea debuts

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says that regardless of what position Kai Havertz and Timo Werner play, they will make a difference. 

The duo were signed this summer from Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig respectively this summer for substantial amounts - £72 million and £47.5 million -, and both made their debuts against Brighton on Monday. 

Werner played as the lead forward on the south coast, while Havertz play out wide on the right.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (34)

But speaking in his media briefing earlier this week, Havertz revealed his best position is the no.10 role. 

"I played every offensive position at Leverkusen. But it is very important to have that flexibility on the pitch. My best position is as a no.10," said Havertz. 

Speaking ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Liverpool, Lampard insists they will add quality regardless of where they play. 

"We've played one game. It's hard. They both have the flexibility in which they played at their previous clubs. 

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (38)

"Kai Havertz played most of his games on the right wing, a no.10 and occasionally as a no.9, a no.8 earlier in his career.

"Timo Werner has played on the left wing, one of two strikers and as the sole striker for both country and club. Of course that will be something that remains slightly flexible. Trying to find the balance of the team as a whole. They are going to add a lot no matter what position they play."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Liverpool clash not a game about making a statement

Frank Lampard insist Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool isn't a fixture which is about making a statement to the rest of the league.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to build on the momentum built from a 3-1 win away at Brighton in their last outing.

Ben Davies

Opposition View: Chelsea vs Liverpool ft. LFCTransferRoom

Chelsea welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to west London on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Why Thiago Silva won't make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool

Thiago Silva will not make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz: Chelsea will get the best out of me in the no.10 role

Kai Havertz has revealed that his best position is in the no.10 role following his switch to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Barnsley in Carabao Cup third round

Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz unfazed by £72M price tag after 'dream' switch to Premier League to join Chelsea

Kai Havertz has realised his dream of moving to the Premier League after completing his summer transfer to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner: Chelsea move was 'best decision' amid interest from Liverpool

Timo Werner believes joining Chelsea was the best decision for him after hard transfer decision leaving RB Leipzig.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 20 September and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono