Kepa Arrizabalaga in frame to return to Chelsea side against Liverpool

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga is in contention to start against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

Chelsea host Jurgen Klopp's side in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for a chance to land a spot in the quarter-finals.

But in recent weeks Kepa has seen himself on the bench, being replaced by Willy Caballero.

Frank Lampard admitted that the Spaniard could come back into the side on Tuesday.

“Yes," Lampard responded to whether Kepa was in the frame to start against the Reds.

"He’s been professional as expected, trained well and kept his head down and has supported the team." added Lampard.

After his dropping from the side, Kepa's future at the club has become uncertain, but Lampard reiterated his stance and said the whole squad is in control of their futures at the club.

"Every player is in control of their destiny in how they play and train. This is Chelsea. We are trying to close the gap to the top.

"There can be no one who can be relaxed or loose. We have to push everyday. Of course in the summer, we will look at the group as a whole and think ‘how can we improve?’.

"But there are no decisions or thoughts beyond the game tomorrow as far as I’m concerned."

