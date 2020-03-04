Coronavirus: Lampard and Klopp reveal concerns, Premier League offers advice

Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp have revealed their concerns over the spread of coronavirus, which has caused disruption to the world of sport.

The two managers met after Chelsea and Liverpool were drawn in the fifth round against each other in the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea came out on top against the Reds after a Willian and Ross Barkley helped the Blues secure a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

But both managers were quizzed on the coronavirus issue, and Lampard expressed his concerns.

"As a manager, yes. As a father, yes. As a husband, yes. I think we are all in same boat with that," Lampard said.

"We are taking all the right courses of action here within the club. I am concerned as the rest of us, I guess."

Jurgen Klopp also revealed his concerns, but insisted that those with knowledge should be left to give the advice.

"What I don’t like in life is that for a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. I really don’t understand it," Klopp said.

"It’s not important what famous people say. People with no knowledge like me talking about it...people with knowledge should be the ones telling people what to do.

"Not football managers. I don’t understand politics, the coronavirus. Why me? I wear a baseball cap.

"I’m concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important."

----------

----------

PREMIER LEAGUE OFFER ADVICE ON VIRUS

The Premier League has written to the 20 clubs offering the latest advice.

Although they have confirmed it's 'business as usual', clubs have been asked to consider the implications should the government ban large gatherings, which could cause games to be played behind closed doors.

Advice had been given to raise hygiene levels in stadiums and in clubs' training facilities to protect players, staff and all supporters.

Face-to-face meetings have also been advised to be kept to a minimum.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube