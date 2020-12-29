Lampard 'lost it' in the dressing room at half-time against Arsenal

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was fuming at his players after their embarrassing showing in the first-half of their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The Blues were outplayed by a Gunners side who'd scored three goals in their previous 10 Premier League games before the derby.

According to The Athletic, Lampard tore into his side after their poor first-half display, provoking a few individuals in front of the larger group as he demanded a reaction from his players in the second-half.

During the half-time interval, the Chelsea boss brought off Timo Werner and Mateo Kovačić in an attempt to turn the game around.

Lampard's actions was in vain as Chelsea couldn't find the net until late on, but the damage was well and try done by then.

Chelsea have lacked the cutting edge in recent weeks that enabled them to go on a 17-game unbeaten run, ending in their 1-0 defeat at Everton.

The Blues haven't won consecutive league games for over a month and have lost their last three away games.

The pressure is building on Frank Lampard, as Chelsea try to restore the type of form that oversaw them reach the top of the Premier League table a month ago.

