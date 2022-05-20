What Frank Lampard Told Antonio Rudiger When Dropping Him From Chelsea Squad Before Thomas Tuchel Revival

Antonio Rudiger has revealed what Frank Lampard told him in a meeting when he learned he would be dropped from the Chelsea squad.

Lampard was sacked in January 2021, but prior to that it looked like Rudiger would leave in the summer due to his fall-out with the then Chelsea boss as he quickly became an outcast.

There were claims around a rift between the two, but Rudiger denied such reports at the time, and got his lifeline when Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Stories also emerged of bust-ups with the younger players as well as with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta - both were denied.

And Rudiger has revealed Lampard told him he just 'preferred others' in the squad which is why he was a fringe member of the squad.

"At the time, I’d been dropped from the squad, and I couldn’t even get a reason why," Rudiger told The Players' Tribune.

"We had a meeting one day, and the manager (Lampard) told me that we had a deep squad, and that he preferred others over me. Boom — that was it. After that, there were a lot of rumours. I was getting a lot of abuse on social media. It was the hardest time in my career, and I stayed silent because I did not want to cause issues for the club."

Fortunes for the 29-year-old changed shortly after. He was quickly embraced by Tuchel and drafted straight back into the starting XI.

A few months later and he was in Porto celebrating with his fellow countryman after winning the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Rudiger acknowledges that he owes a lot to Tuchel for giving him a chance, a fresh lifeline at Chelsea.

He added: "When Tuchel came in as manager and gave me a chance, it was a new life for me. Actually, he did something right away that I think a lot of managers could learn from. It had nothing to do with tactics. He just came up to me and he said, “Toni, tell me about yourself.”

"He wanted to know where my aggression and hunger came from, and I told him about growing up in Berlin-Neukölln and how I used to play so hard on the concrete pitches that all the older kids started calling me “Rambo.”

"He asked about me, as a person. That was big. When Tuchel gave me a chance, I had so much motivation that I was never going back to the bench. I had made up my mind that I was going to give 200% to this club, to this badge — despite everything that was said about me. For me, after everything I endured, the Champions League was just the pineapple on top of the cake."

Despite Tuchel's wishes for the defender to remain, he will leave at the end of the season for Real Madrid and it's now down to the Chelsea head coach to find a replacement in the summer transfer market.

