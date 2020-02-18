Absolute Chelsea
Lampard: Michy Batshuayi has to build confidence through hard work and dedication

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has sent a message to out-of-sorts forward Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian didn't grab his chance against Manchester United.

Batshuayi was given the chance to lead the line for Chelsea following Tammy Abraham's absence, but failed to deliver when it mattered. 

The Belgian had a handful of chances, including a glorious chance when Mason Mount pulled it back to him on the penalty spot, but he could only fire wide.

The 26-year-old was handed his first start in Chelsea colours for the first time in over 900 days, after being selected over Olivier Giroud. 

44389B2E-C401-4747-A8EA-2B85350BEB12
Olivier Giroud had a goal ruled out for offside with ten minutes to go at Stamford Bridge.Getty Images

But Batshuayi was taken off in the second-half, and Frank Lampard responded to whether confidence played a part in his poor performance.

"Confidence is part of football. The only way you get over confidence [issues] is by dedication and hard work," Lampard said. 

"Every player will go through it no matter who you are. The only way to get through it is hard work."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on the VAR calls against his Chelsea side.

----------

The Chelsea boss was disappointed with the Blues' failure to not put the ball in the back of the net - a running trend in recent weeks.

"I don’t like losing games, I don’t like the way we’re losing games. Particularly at home we’re losing games where we’ve had a big share of possession, big chances, lots of shots, and we’re not finishing them.

"It’s a reality that’s getting clearer all the time. We’re not getting enough goals from striker areas, we’re not getting enough goals from wide areas. Not many teams can keep clean sheets week in, week out. You have to score goals to give you a feeling of superiority in the game."

----------

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Michy used to be the best finisher on the team. Play a poor game, but an elite mentality in the area. That's missing right now. I don't know if he'll ever get it back at Chelsea. It's obvious another striker will come in this summer.

