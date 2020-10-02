SI.com
Frank Lampard: Mason Mount didn't let anybody down after missing decisive Chelsea penalty against Spurs

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says Mason Mount didn't let the club down after missing Carabao Cup penalty during shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Mount missed the fifth and deciding penalty in the 5-4 shootout defeat to Spurs after it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. 

Lampard backed the midfielder on Tuesday evening, giving him his full support, and the Chelsea boss has now revealed how the Blues have supported the 22-year-old. 

"Everybody rallied round Mason as they would any individual in the team," said Lampard. "Mason’s biggest disappointment was the feeling that he may have let his team-mates or myself or staff down but that’s absolutely the opposite from what Mason’s done since he got in the team.

"He’s a young lad who’s been desperate to play for Chelsea in all his young life and he’s been fantastic for us over the last 18 months. Missing in a round of the Carabao Cup to get knocked out is par for the course for someone of Mason’s young talent who will go on to play in many important games like that and games more important than that. He’s supported by everybody at the club and we all move on."

