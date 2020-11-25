Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has received praise from boss Frank Lampard and teammate Mason Mount.

Mendy returned to his former club Rennes on Tuesday in the Champions League, and although he didn't keep a clean sheet, the 28-year-old made some important saves to ensure the Blues qualified for the knockout stages.

He has been a huge influence in Chelsea's impressive defensive record this season since his arrival, and Lampard commented on the Senegalese's performance against Rennes.

(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m very happy for him," said Lampard. "It’s not easy to play against your old team-mates in the stadium you played so well at. I know it can add pressure, but Edou looked very calm. He’s been like that from the first moment he arrived.

"His personality is great, and most importantly his performances have been high. He continued that today and I’m really happy with him in all senses."

(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

Mount was also quick to praise his teammate post-match following the last-gasp win.

"He has been brilliant ever since he came in,” Mount told Chelsea TV.

"Not just on the pitch, [but also[ off the pitch. Always smiling, a big presence around the group and when he plays in the goal. Long may that continue."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube