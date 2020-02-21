Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard insists no tensions with Chelsea over Kepa Arrizabalaga's omission

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says there have been no issues with the club following his decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard has been dropped to the bench, which has seen Willy Caballero start in the Blues' two previous Premier League outings against Leicester City and Manchester United. 

Following the outrageous fee Chelsea acquired Arrizabalaga for, Lampard was quizzed on whether there had been any tension from the club as a result of the decision.

"Certainly not," responded Lampard. "I think that fills a lot of headlines and articles for people. I'm absolutely together with all of the club and the board because we all want the best, and I'm paid to make decisions. 

WATCH: Frank Lampard on the latest Chelsea injury news ahead of Spurs clash.

"It's been a decision recently where with form, I have to consider the goalkeeping position as I do with all positions, and recently it's changed, it's nothing final. 

"The keepers' union have to stick together and Kepa has been great in his support of Willy Caballero at the moment. All he needs to do is train and show great attitude, as I demand off of all players. 

"Things can obviously change but I want what is best for the team, so it's not worth hanging too much on one individual position."

Frank Lampard didn't name whether Kepa Arrizabalaga or Willy Caballero would be starting in goal against Tottenham.

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

