Frank Lampard says Olivier Giroud has made a case to lead the line for Chelsea against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has found game time limited in the league and has had to be patient for his chances, but he more than took them against Sevilla on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Giroud bagged a 'perfect' hat-trick as well as a penalty in a 4-0 win for the Blues, which ensured they finished top of Group E.

(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham was rested in Seville after starting against Spurs, but Giroud has staked a massive claim, and Lampard revealed whether the Frenchman would start at the weekend following his performance.

"He’s certainly made a case. He couldn’t do anymore tonight. We will have to see, because it’s such a tight turnaround, but of course four goals is hard to ignore.

"It wasn’t just his goals but his whole performance was brilliant and we had a lot of balance in our attacking play tonight."

----------

