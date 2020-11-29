Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pleased with his side's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

They were held to a goalless draw by Jose Mourinho's men in west London on Sunday afternoon, but extended their unbeaten run and earned another deserved clean sheet.

Despite having the chance to go top, Chelsea stay in third and Lampard reflected on the draw in the London derby.

"It kind of went as I expected," said Lampard post-match.

"I expected us to have a lot of the game and a lot of possession and we did. I thought it would be hard to create chances, we created enough to win the game, so we had good control. The clean sheet against a team we have seen recently are set up to counter-attack and have amazing players to do that, that part of our game was excellent."

There was much talk pre-match about the threat of duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and Lampard says his side dealt with the pair well.

"We dealt with the threat of Harry Kane and Son particularly, we didn’t really give them a sniff, but didn’t quite take our chances," added Lampard.

