SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard pleased with clean sheet after not giving Harry Kane and Heung-min Son 'a sniff'

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pleased with his side's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 

They were held to a goalless draw by Jose Mourinho's men in west London on Sunday afternoon, but extended their unbeaten run and earned another deserved clean sheet. 

Despite having the chance to go top, Chelsea stay in third and Lampard reflected on the draw in the London derby.

"It kind of went as I expected," said Lampard post-match. 

chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league (8)

"I expected us to have a lot of the game and a lot of possession and we did. I thought it would be hard to create chances, we created enough to win the game, so we had good control.   The clean sheet against a team we have seen recently are set up to counter-attack and have amazing players to do that, that part of our game was excellent." 

There was much talk pre-match about the threat of duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and Lampard says his side dealt with the pair well.

"We dealt with the threat of Harry Kane and Son particularly, we didn’t really give them a sniff, but didn’t quite take our chances," added Lampard.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

going

Christian Pulisic makes return from hamstring injury against Spurs

Christian Pulisic played 16 minutes on his return to action following a hamstring injury.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

In a huge clash with big permutations, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out to a 0-0 draw.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham: Disallowed Werner goal denies Blues top spot

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard talks team selection for Chelsea vs. Spurs

Frank Lampard has been discussing his team which he has picked to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Spurs

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic hands Chelsea major injury boost ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has handed Frank Lampard a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Early Spurs team news to face Chelsea: Lloris and Rodon set to start

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and there is some early team news from the visitors.

Matt Debono