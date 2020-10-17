Hakim Ziyech's call-up to the Morocco squad during the international break was planned, head coach Frank Lampard confirmed.

Ziyech has yet to make his debut for Chelsea after he sustained a knee injury in the pre-season game at Brighton.

The 27-year-old was called up to the Morocco squad despite not having played any minutes this season for Chelsea, and played 30 minutes in a friendly against Senegal, coming off the bench.

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

But Lampard revealed it was planned after conversations with Ziyech and was pleased with his involvement for his country.

"I was pleased with it," Lampard said on Ziyech's involvement with Morocco. "We had an open conversation going into it where Hakim spoke to me and I know he had close conversations with their manager.

"If he was going to stay behind, I was looking at getting him minutes in a game behind closed doors but that is difficult for us because of the bubble we have at the moment.

"The ideal result was that he played 30 minutes for his country, which was exactly what he needed at that time, and he came back and did some more training with us so it worked out well."

Ziyech could make his debut on Saturday against Southampton after Lampard confirmed he would be in the squad.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube