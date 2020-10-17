SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard pleased with Hakim Ziyech's progress after 30 minute cameo for Morocco following knee injury

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech's call-up to the Morocco squad during the international break was planned, head coach Frank Lampard confirmed. 

Ziyech has yet to make his debut for Chelsea after he sustained a knee injury in the pre-season game at Brighton.

The 27-year-old was called up to the Morocco squad despite not having played any minutes this season for Chelsea, and played 30 minutes in a friendly against Senegal, coming off the bench. 

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-pre-season-friendly (21)
(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

But Lampard revealed it was planned after conversations with Ziyech and was pleased with his involvement for his country.

"I was pleased with it," Lampard said on Ziyech's involvement with Morocco. "We had an open conversation going into it where Hakim spoke to me and I know he had close conversations with their manager.

"If he was going to stay behind, I was looking at getting him minutes in a game behind closed doors but that is difficult for us because of the bubble we have at the moment. 

"The ideal result was that he played 30 minutes for his country, which was exactly what he needed at that time, and he came back and did some more training with us so it worked out well."

Ziyech could make his debut on Saturday against Southampton after Lampard confirmed he would be in the squad. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard reminds Chelsea players of responsibilities after Covid breach

Frank Lampard has reminded his Chelsea players of their responsibilities after duo Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were caught breaking Covid rules.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League looking for another three points at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, looking to build on from the momentum gained with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break.

Ben Davies

Lampard: Rudiger still has future at Chelsea after failed summer move

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger still has a future in west London.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Pulisic & Mount to return to side

Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton.

Jevans99

Lampard: Ziyech & Pulisic returns a 'nice problem' to have in selecting Chelsea side

Frank Lampard insists he is happy with having selection headaches after Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic returned to the squad from injury.

Matt Debono

Lampard 'excited' to see Ziyech make Chelsea debut after knee injury

Frank Lampard is excited to see Hakim Ziyech make his official debut for Chelsea following his arrival from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard refuses to confirm if Kepa will start against Southampton

Frank Lampard wasn't ready to confirm whether goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would start for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League in Edouard Mendy's absence.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Southampton

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to pick up where they left off prior to the international break when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono