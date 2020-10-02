SI.com
Frank Lampard on how Christian Pulisic & Hakim Ziyech's return is going to impact Chelsea squad including Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed how much of an impact he believes Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will have on the Chelsea squad when they return from injury. 

The duo have yet to play this season after Pulisic pulled his hamstring in the FA Cup final, while Ziyech was forced off in the pre-season friendly against Brighton. 

However, Lampard provided an update and confirmed Pulisic is back in the squad and is ready to play. Although Ziyech is 'getting closer' and will have to wait until after the international break to make his Premier League debut for the Blues.

Lampard was quizzed on the impact that the pair will make upon their return, particularly on new signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. 

Neither have netted in the league this season yet, however Havertz did bag a hat-trick against Barnsley and Werner scored his first official goal for the club against Spurs in midweek. 

"I think they will all bring the best out of each other. Of course it's a huge miss for us to not have Christian and Hakim fit at this stage of the season. 

"Christian has already been here for a year so he doesn't have that bedding in process that was part of his early part last year. 

"Hakim is going to bring something completely different for us, and I think they will help compliment, not just Kai and Timo, but the attacking players that we have because again we will need to be able to use different players throughout the course of the season. But I am very excited to have those players fit."

