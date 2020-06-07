Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea have to be ready for difficult Premier League start, says Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits that his side know they will need to be ready for when the Premier League returns. 

The Blues will be back in action for the first time since March on June 17 when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park before hosting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in west London four days later. 

Lampard's side will face two very different opponents with City sitting in second while Villa are struggling down in 19th spot in the relegation places. 

And the Blues boss recognises that Chelsea have a difficult start on their hands.

"With so much time off, and so much time to sit and scrutinise the table and your positions, for everyone there is going to be so much spotlight on this," Lampard told the official Chelsea website. 

"Every game now in the nine league games is going to have something on it for different reasons. The first two games are good examples of that. 

"Villa are fighting for their lives, City have huge quality, we know that. It’s a difficult start and we’ll need to be ready."

They have been stepping up their match practice after holding an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday between the first-team. 

Chelsea's fixture against Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports - kick-off at 16:15 UK time.

----------

