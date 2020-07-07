Frank Lampard refused to comment on whether Jorginho will feature against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, despite the absence of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in midfield due to injury.

The Italian midfielder has not featured in Lampard's starting XI since the restart, with Kante playing in the deep lying midfield role that Jorginho often occupied before the break in March.

The Blues travel to south London on Tuesday needing three points to continue their charge for Champions League football, sitting in fourth with a two point gap to Manchester United in fifth.

Lampard confirmed Jorginho would be in contention for the match, but did not reveal if he would make the starting contingent.

"He has been very professional about it," Lampard said on Jorginho having to sit on the bench.

"He wants to play as every player does. It is one of the hardest parts of the job is telling a player who is not playing, or picking a squad and leaving out players.

Getty Images

"Particularly when they are not training well and Jorginho always trains well. But he has handled it professionally and that’s what I would expect.

"It is important for players in a long season, with the competitive squad that we have, that they are there to support players when they are out, and he has done that. So we will see with my selection tomorrow.

"I don’t want to go into the personal details of positional and tactical. I just have to pick a team as I see best. They are just my choices."

Lampard will have plenty of other selection headaches ahead of the Premier League clash, with Olivier Giroud performing well and scoring against Watford, in addition to the positive roles that Mason Mount and Ross Barkley played in the victory.

Despite the uncertainty around any part that Jorginho will play in the upcoming fixture, Lampard has confirmed that the 28-year-old remains part of his first-team plans.

