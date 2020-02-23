Rewarded: Frank Lampard's bold changes pay off in Spurs win

Frank Lampard was rewarded for his pre-match decisions as all four of the changes he made to his starting XI made the difference against Spurs.

Chelsea produced one of their best performances at home, and to no surprise it was to one of their of top-four and London rivals - Tottenham Hotspur.

But it didn’t go without controversy, nor did it happen without Frank Lampard making big decisions to his side.

Lampard opted to switch the usual four-back system to a three-back, which worked to perfection in the reverse fixture against Spurs back in December.

Chelsea were four league outings without a win, and the Blues boss made four changes to face Tottenham. Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud all came into the side, as Abraham wasn’t risked from the start.

Despite Jose Mourinho ‘knowing’ that the Blues were going to play with a three-back system, the hosts outclassed Spurs from minute one and produced an un-Chelsea like performance, by taking some of their chances which came their way.

Both sides had been hit with injuries, but Chelsea gave Tottenham no time for space and the pressure was slapped on, chasing every single ball down.

Every Chelsea player justified their selection, but Frank Lampard would have been delighted with the four players he brought into the side - Alonso, Mount, Barkley and Giroud.

For the second goal, all four were involved as Chelsea put some breathing space to Spurs by netting a second three minutes into the second-half.

Olivier Giroud flicked a throwing on which Mason Mount collected on the move. The 21-year-old drew three men in, creating space on the left-hand side, and he played it across to Ross Barkley who teed Marcos Alonso, who was free on the left, up on the edge to fire it low into the bottom right-hand corner past Hugo Lloris.

It could’ve and probably should’ve been more for Chelsea, but Frank Lampard was satisfied after his ‘players gave him everything’ to secure Lampard his third win against Jose Mourinho as a manager.

But as Lampard rightly said, Chelsea now have to continue the levels of performance that they showed on Saturday on now for the rest of the season if they want to claim a top-four spot.

