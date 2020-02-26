Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Frank Lampard delivers assessment on Jorginho & Marcos Alonso's Champions League suspensions

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admitted it is a blow losing Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

The duo will miss the return leg in Munich next month after collecting bookings in the 3-0 defeat on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. 

It was a night which unfolded in the space of three minutes early in the second-half as Serge Gnabry's three-minute brace dampened Chelsea's hopes of progressing. 

But a yellow card for dissent from Jorginho, and Marcos Alonso's flailing arm into Robert Lewandowski which saw red, turned the night from bad to worse for Frank Lampard's men in west London.

Frank Lampard offered his assessment on the 'unnecessary' Jorginho booking, and Alonso's VAR red card.

"It’s a blow for us," Lampard said on the suspensions. "Jorginho shouldn’t walk that tightrope by talking to the ref when you're on a yellow card, it’s unnecessary.

"Marcos Alonso’s red card I haven't seen yet and I will look at it, but they are out of the second leg so it's an opportunity for someone else to come in."

AD18F305-8F2E-4F25-AA26-E4BC1E66AD3D
It was a tough night for Frank Lampard's men at Stamford Bridge.Getty Images

Chelsea now need to quickly turn their attentions back to the Premier League and their domestic campaign with a visit to Bournemouth awaiting the Blues on Saturday.

There is no time to ponder the defeat to Bayern, otherwise Chelsea's week could turn more sour should they suffer a loss at the Vitality Stadium to dampen their top-four hopes.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Mateo Kovacic only Chelsea player to show quality vs Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard offered a brutal assessment of his side after his young squad were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard disappointed with his Chelsea side after Champions League defeat

Frank Lampard revealed his disappointment after Chelsea's hopes of progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals were all but blown.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Chelsea extremely confident for Bayern Munich clash

Mason Mount has revealed Chelsea are confident that they can get a result on Tuesday evening against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. It's the first-leg of the last-16 tie, which will see the two sides meet in the Champions League for the first time since Chelsea's triumph back in 2012.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea versus Bayern Munich on Tuesday 25th February will be refereed by Frenchman Clément Turpin.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Outclassed Chelsea handed reality check by Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard admitted his Chelsea side were handed a reality check after being outclassed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso suspended for Champions League second-leg vs. Bayern

Chelsea will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono