Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admitted it is a blow losing Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

The duo will miss the return leg in Munich next month after collecting bookings in the 3-0 defeat on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

It was a night which unfolded in the space of three minutes early in the second-half as Serge Gnabry's three-minute brace dampened Chelsea's hopes of progressing.

But a yellow card for dissent from Jorginho, and Marcos Alonso's flailing arm into Robert Lewandowski which saw red, turned the night from bad to worse for Frank Lampard's men in west London.

Frank Lampard offered his assessment on the 'unnecessary' Jorginho booking, and Alonso's VAR red card.

"It’s a blow for us," Lampard said on the suspensions. "Jorginho shouldn’t walk that tightrope by talking to the ref when you're on a yellow card, it’s unnecessary.

"Marcos Alonso’s red card I haven't seen yet and I will look at it, but they are out of the second leg so it's an opportunity for someone else to come in."

Chelsea now need to quickly turn their attentions back to the Premier League and their domestic campaign with a visit to Bournemouth awaiting the Blues on Saturday.

There is no time to ponder the defeat to Bayern, otherwise Chelsea's week could turn more sour should they suffer a loss at the Vitality Stadium to dampen their top-four hopes.

