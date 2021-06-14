Lampard: World Class Mason Mount the 'Complete Player'

Frank Lampard has hailed Mason Mount following his impressive display for England against Croatia at the European Championships.

Mount was on hand to produce another bright performance for his country as they edged past Croatia one nil at Wembley to win their first group game of the tournament.

The 22-year-old was picking out excellent balls to find his teammates and was unlucky not to grab an assist or two in Sunday's victory.

And Lampard, his former boss who gave him the chance at both Derby County and Chelsea, was on hand to lavish praise on the 22-year-old.

"Mason’s performance all round was class, he for me is the best attacking midfielder in terms of pressing and jumping back in midfield to win the ball back," Lampard told the BBC.

He added: "Every manager that works with Mason will say the same. Incredible talented boy, incredible work ethic. There's something about him that's so complete to manage."

What Mason Mount said on the Croatia win

"We (England) was brilliant for the first 20 minutes, but the sun kicked in and we got a bit tired and they have a bit of a ball.

"But thats natural because the players they have they are going to dominate some of the ball, and we had to allow that and just shuffle and block. The most important thing is we got the three points."

Mount is next in action on Friday when England face Scotland at Wembley.

