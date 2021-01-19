Last chance for Frank - Lampard's job on the line as Chelsea enter monumental clash against Leicester

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could be fighting to save his job when his side face Leicester City on Tuesday night.

After a month of appalling results, including dismal displays in defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, the pressure was thought to have eased on Lampard after back-to-back victories over Morecambe and Fulham in the past week.

However, in an interview with talkSPORT, Simon Johnson, Chelsea correspondent for The Athletic, conceded that Lampard could be shown the door should Chelsea lose to Brendan Rodgers' side in their midweek clash.

(Photo by Clive Rose/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea boast an underwhelming record against the best sides in the division this season, with defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City, Everton, Wolves and Arsenal.

The Blues have slipped to seventh place just over a month after being top of the league and tipped to mount a serious title charge.

Lampard's job has been under threat since the turn of the year, and despite reports suggesting that the club aren't looking to pull the trigger anytime soon, a disappointing result against an in-form Leicester side could force the board to part ways with the 42-year-old.

Lampard's position at Chelsea is being watched closely with Roman Abramovich and the hierarchy in west London eyeing possible alternatives should Lampard depart if results don't improve.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the list on Chelsea's provisional shortlist to replace Frank Lampard if he is axed from his post at the club.

The likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralf Rangnick have also emerged as potential contenders to take over the reigns at Stamford Bridge should Lampard be given the sack anytime soon.

