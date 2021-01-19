NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Last chance for Frank - Lampard's job on the line as Chelsea enter monumental clash against Leicester

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could be fighting to save his job when his side face Leicester City on Tuesday night.

After a month of appalling results, including dismal displays in defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, the pressure was thought to have eased on Lampard after back-to-back victories over Morecambe and Fulham in the past week.

However, in an interview with talkSPORT, Simon Johnson, Chelsea correspondent for The Athletic, conceded that Lampard could be shown the door should Chelsea lose to Brendan Rodgers' side in their midweek clash.

Frank x Timo

Chelsea boast an underwhelming record against the best sides in the division this season, with defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City, Everton, Wolves and Arsenal.

The Blues have slipped to seventh place just over a month after being top of the league and tipped to mount a serious title charge.

Lampard's job has been under threat since the turn of the year, and despite reports suggesting that the club aren't looking to pull the trigger anytime soon, a disappointing result against an in-form Leicester side could force the board to part ways with the 42-year-old.

Lampard's position at Chelsea is being watched closely with Roman Abramovich and the hierarchy in west London eyeing possible alternatives should Lampard depart if results don't improve. 

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the list on Chelsea's provisional shortlist to replace Frank Lampard if he is axed from his post at the club.

The likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralf Rangnick have also emerged as potential contenders to take over the reigns at Stamford Bridge should Lampard be given the sack anytime soon.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Chill B
News

"I think it was one game, but it took four hours - the whole flight!" - Ben Chilwell opens up on mental well-being and diversions during lockdown

fulham-v-chelsea-premier-league (15)
News

Last chance for Frank - Lampard's job on the line as Chelsea enter monumental clash against Leicester

Azpi
News

"We have to be at our best" - César Azpilicueta challenges teammates to show confidence against Leicester

EsBYWwyWMAgxXfd
Transfer News

AC Milan director Paulo Maldini heaps praise on Fikayo Tomori as deal nears completion

Mount vs Fulham
News

"It's a footballer's life" - Mason Mount discusses doubters and social media narrative

fulham-v-chelsea-premier-league (19)
News

"It's going to be a tough game" - Mason Mount gives verdict on Leicester ahead of midweek clash

Oli at the wheel
Transfer News

Olivier Giroud set for Chelsea stay in January amid Juventus and Inter interest

EsBZr0eXIAA6bbC
News

Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Leicester City clash - Tomori, Mount, Pulisic & Havertz all involved