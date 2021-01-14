Latest: AC Milan's stance on Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori but he isn't their first choice target.

Tomori is set to depart on loan this month as he looks for game time, and AC Milan are leading the race and in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal.

Chelsea had reportedly given the go ahead to let Tomori to join AC Milan on loan, with one report in Italy suggesting it's a loan deal with an option to buy.

Now as per ESPN's Matteo Bonetti, he has revealed that Tomori is of interest but a back-up option to Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg.

However, it has now been revealed by Sky Germany that Simakan has agreed to join RB Leipzig, which could see Milan turn their full attentions to Tomori.

Lampard confirmed that Tomori is still part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

"He absolutely has a long-term future. We will see if and when he goes out on loan. The moment I got close with Fikayo is when I took him on loan to Derby and he was player of the year there and one of the best players in the Championship that year.

"He came back last year, played 20 plus games for us and then got in the England squad.

"There is a long-term plan for Fikayo in my head about his career here. And if he goes out on loan it will be to enhance his personal development, hopefully help the team he goes to, and come back as a better player

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube