Latest Chelsea injury news ahead of Burnley clash - N'Golo Kante & Christian Pulisic set to be available for Blues

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will welcome back N'Golo Kante this weekend against Burnley in the Premier League following a hamstring injury.

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his second game as Chelsea Head Coach after a crazy first week as boss. 

His first game ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours after his appointment, and he will be looking to get his first win under his belt on Sunday.

Tuchel is expected to have a fully fit squad this weekend against Sean Dyche's men with the view to climbing up the league table.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news ahead of the Burnley clash:

N'Golo Kante

Kante is expected to be available for the Blues against the Clarets after nursing a hamstring injury. 

He has been out since the start of January following suspension and his ongoing hamstring problem

Tuchel confirmed that Kante returned to training earlier this week which should see him available for selection on Sunday.

Es04YDGU0AAz6og

Christian Pulisic

The 22-year-old picked up a minor leg injury after sustaining a knock against Luton Town in the FA Cup. 

Pulisic was started on the bench against Wolves by Tuchel, who admitted that the American was there because he already knew of his qualities.

But Pulisic will be pushing for a starting spot this weekend having taken part in training all week, which should have seen him fully recovered from his minor knock. 

Tuchel will have a full squad to select from this weekend and after a couple of days of training, his team selection could provide a glimpse on his plans going forward. 

