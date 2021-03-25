Latest Chelsea news: Kante injury blow, Pulisic fitness update, Haaland transfer 'very unlikely'

It is currently the international break as Chelsea players are seen across the globe with their respective countries.

But Thomas Tuchel was still planning in his Cobham office as his players jetted away and plenty of news was flowing in regarding the Blues.

Here are the latest Chelsea headline on Thursday 25 March:

Erling Haaland to Chelsea 'very unlikely' because of Thomas Tuchel

It has been claimed in Germany that Chelsea are 'very unlikely' to secure a deal for Haaland following Tuchel's 'unpleasant' departure from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

N'Golo Kante suffers hamstring injury on France duty

The 29-year-old will return to Chelsea on Friday after picking up a minor hamstring problem following France's draw against Ukraine.

Christian Pulisic substitution at half-time for USA was planned

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased to have seen the 22-year-old be given 45 minutes on the pitch for the USA against Jamaica as coach Gregg Berhalter manages his minutes.

Chelsea named 'English Club of the Decade'

Chelsea were named the English Club of the Decade for 2011-2020, by the IFFHS, following a decade of winning three European trophies including the Champions League.

Other Chelsea headlines:

Mason Mount tipped to become the next Chelsea captain

Alvaro Morata ‘came close’ to suffering depression during his time with Chelsea

Christian Pulisic speaks out on Chelsea future amid transfer links to Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Man Utd

Report: 'No suggestion Timo Werner is unhappy at Chelsea'

Report: Chelsea could be given chance to land €20M-rated Porto star Jesus Corona

Agent: Jorginho would consider Napoli return if he leaves Chelsea this summer

