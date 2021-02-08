Latest Chelsea team news ahead of Barnsley FA Cup tie: Pulisic, Silva, Werner & Havertz

The latest Chelsea team news ahead of their FA Cup fifth round tie against Barnsley at Oakwell on Thursday night.

Chelsea are in the fifth round following wins against Morecambe and Luton Town in the previous rounds, setting up a tie against the Championship outfit.

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of FA Cup action on Thursday after recently taking over and his side are heading into the cup tie in excellent form.

They are unbeaten since his arrival, winning three and drawing one, and will be keen to extend their unbeaten run under the German.

Here's all the latest team news and injury updates ahead of the fifth round cup tie:

Christian Pulisic

He missed the 2-1 win against Sheffield United due to family issues, Tuchel confirmed and was therefore given a rest.

"Christian has some family issues to resolve and family is always first so we decided to give him a rest for this game."

Chelsea will be hoping he returns on Thursday and after being rested, could be in contention to start at Oakwell.

Thiago Silva

The 36-year-old sustained a thigh injury in the win against Spurs on Thursday and was ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United on Sunday.

And Tuchel has ruled the centre-back out of Chelsea's next two matches against Barnsley and Newcastle United, hoping that he will return against Southampton.

"With Thiago, we are fighting for him every day but he will be for sure out for the FA Cup so it will take time.



"It will be several days but we set the goal, I would like him back for maybe Southampton, that’s realistic but also ambitious. I know Thiago, he will do everything to be ready as soon as possible but it is a muscle injury so you cannot take any risk."

Timo Werner

The 24-year-old came off against Sheffield United in the 75th minute after bagging a brace of assists with a dead leg.

He said post-match: "It's a dead leg. The 10-15 minutes after [the penalty collision] was hard so I told the manager he should take me off because it was a tight game. It's better to have 11 fit players on the pitch than 10.5."

Tuchel added on the dead leg: "That describes it good. It’s not serious, It is very painful for him in this moment but now, I think he’ll be fine."

Werner could therefore be rested on Thursday to avoid risk of further injury, with Tammy Abraham waiting in the wings.

Kai Havertz

He has missed the Blues last two matches after picking up an issue in training prior to the Spurs win.

Havertz did return to training ahead of the win against Sheffield United win but wasn't included in the matchday squad.

An update from Tuchel later this week is expected on Havertz's availability for the cup tie.

