Latest Chelsea team news to face Newcastle: Havertz, Werner, Silva & Christensen

Thomas Tuchel delivered all the latest Chelsea team news on Friday morning ahead of their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Monday night against Newcastle United.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their opening five matches under the German in all competitions (W4, D1) and will be keen to pick up another three points against Steve Bruce's side in west London.

Tuchel made 10 changes to his side against Barnsley which edged them into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Thursday night.

And he is expected to make several changes on Monday as the likes of Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy and Jorginho come back into the side.

Here's the latest team news from the Chelsea camp ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United:

Kai Havertz

The 21-year-old has missed Chelsea's last three games after picking up an injury in training prior to the 1-0 win against Tottenham.

He has been absent from training, and Tuchel confirmed that the German will miss the clash against the Toon army, but will return to the side soon.

Tuchel said: "It's maybe too close for Kai. And for Kai, let's see today if he's out. It will be a very short time for Kai so maybe he'll be missing this match as well."

Timo Werner

The 24-year-old was rested for their 1-0 win over Barnsley on Thursday night at Oakwell after picking up a dead leg on Sunday against Sheffield United. But Werner will return to face the Magpies.

"It should be absolutely okay for Timo Werner to come back."

Thiago Silva

The 36-year-old is struggling with a thigh injury picked up against Tottenham and he has since missed the last two games.

But Silva is hoped to return against Southampton next Saturday after Tuchel confirmed he will miss the Newcastle clash.

"For Thiago we are aiming for Southampton, we are trying, trying hard. Let's see if he can make it, we cannot promise."

Andreas Christensen

He came off at half-time against Barnsley after having a headache and Tuchel confirmed that it wasn't concussion-related.

The Chelsea boss said: "No, it was not concussion related at all. It was like I said a headache so it was better we took him off."

Christensen is likely to be available for the Blues on Monday and will be pushing for a start in Thiago Silva's absence.

