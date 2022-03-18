A bid from the Ricketts family, alongside Ken Griffin, for Chelsea Football Club is believed to be submitted before the upcoming deadline.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, which has subsequently attracted a lot of interest from those who are keen on purchasing the club.

Chelsea set a deadline of 9pm on Friday 18 March for parties to submit their official bids for the club.

According to the Telegraph, the Ricketts-Griffin bid is set to be submitted before the aforementioned deadline.

They will face competition for the club from a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss who have told the Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale, they can complete the takeover before Chelsea play Brentford on April 2.

The bid from Ricketts and Griffin is said to have 'the biggest finance behind it'.

It has also been suggested that the bids made from interested parties could be their first and last as the club look to proceed with a quick sale, with one bidder believed to have matched Abramovich's £3 billion valuation.

The Saudi Media Group, who made a reported bid of £2.7 billion for the Blues, have been encouraged to proceed with their offer as it is believed that the Premier League have little reason to block their potential purchase.

It is now believed that the bid from the Ricketts family with Ken Griffin has been submitted.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

