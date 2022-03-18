Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Latest on Ricketts Family Chelsea Offer as Deadline for Bids Approaches

A bid from the Ricketts family, alongside Ken Griffin, for Chelsea Football Club is believed to be submitted before the upcoming deadline. 

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, which has subsequently attracted a lot of interest from those who are keen on purchasing the club. 

Chelsea set a deadline of 9pm on Friday 18 March for parties to submit their official bids for the club.

imago1010479509h

According to the Telegraph, the Ricketts-Griffin bid is set to be submitted before the aforementioned deadline.

They will face competition for the club from a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss who have told the Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale, they can complete the takeover before Chelsea play Brentford on April 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The bid from Ricketts and Griffin is said to have 'the biggest finance behind it'.

It has also been suggested that the bids made from interested parties could be their first and last as the club look to proceed with a quick sale, with one bidder believed to have matched Abramovich's £3 billion valuation.

imago1010479508h

The Saudi Media Group, who made a reported bid of £2.7 billion for the Blues, have been encouraged to proceed with their offer as it is believed that the Premier League have little reason to block their potential purchase.

It is now believed that the bid from the Ricketts family with Ken Griffin has been submitted.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe Chelsea Bid 'on Track'

By Rob Calcutt42 minutes ago
imago1010304219h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Middlesbrough: Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Preferred in Attack for FA Cup Quarter Final

By Nick Emms44 minutes ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Tells Raine Group He Can Complete Chelsea Takeover Before Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms53 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Saudi Media Group Encouraged to Proceed With Chelsea Bid as Premier League Have 'Little Reason' to Block Sale

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010648846h
News

Thomas Tuchel Denies Involvement in Chelsea Sale Amid Raine Group Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0048427636h
News

Tal Ben Haim Brokering Deal for Gulf-Base Billionaire Who Has Already Submitted £2BN Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010677909h
News

'We’ll Find a Way' - Jorginho Speaks on Chelsea Travel Plans for FA Cup Quarter-Final Against Middlesbrough

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1007310933h
News

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Nick Emms3 hours ago