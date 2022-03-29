Latest Premier League Referee Plans That Could Affect Chelsea Next Season

New referee plans are being introduced into the Premier League next season that could affect Chelsea and all other sides in the top flight.

The Blues are currently third in the league as they look to solidify their place in this season's top four.

However new rules could be implemented into the league next season that will potentially change the way in which games are refereed.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League referees could be allowed to train at clubs from next season, which could therefore help the relationships between officials and players.

Such a proposal has been put forward by current Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, with the German manager believing referees should be able to get to know the players at training and not just on the pitch.

PGMOL are now said to be looking at this idea, and it could be implemented as soon as the start of next season.

If this was to come into place, Premier League referees could be allowed to use the facilities at club training grounds, as well as being allowed to officiate practice games in training.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rangnick believes such a move would allow 'negative preconceptions' on players from referees to be broken down.

While Chelsea are heading into the latter stages of the Premier League season, they are also still competing in cup competitions.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals over the next couple of weeks, as well as Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals in the middle of April.

