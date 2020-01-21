Latest transfer update on PSG forward Edinson Cavani - Chelsea and Atletico Madrid linked

Chelsea have opened talks with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for striker Edinson Cavani this month.

The 32-year-old was confirmed to have handed in a transfer request this month, in an attempt to force a move out of the Parc Des Princes in January.

Frank Lampard's side along with Atletico Madrid have been linked with Edinson Cavani, and it has been confirmed that the Blues have discussed the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

According to Goal, when Chelsea technical mentor Claude Makelele flew to France to discuss a deal for 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil, Cavani was discussed during the meeting with the French club.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was quizzed on a potential move ahead of the Blues' clash with Arsenal, and he said: "Edinson Cavani is a great player. I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself. I’m not aware of his situation so we’ll see."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on underfire Kepa Arrizabalaga.

----------

"He’s an experienced player but so are many other players out there," Lampard added.

The Blues are set to lose Olivier Giroud this month as Inter Milan remain interested in the Frenchman, so a replacement forward will be needed at Stamford Bridge.

Atletico Madrid have already had an offer rejected for the 32-year-old, and as reported by Nizaar Kinsella, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel doesn't want to lose him in January.

"We don't want to lose a player this winter, but it can happen. We have to wait. Maybe nothing will happen. Leonardo has told to you everything. it's the reality. Today, Edi is my player, nothing has changed."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube