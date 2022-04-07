Laura Ricketts, a member of The Ricketts Family Investment Group interested in buying Chelsea, has released a statement following their meetings with executives at the Club.

Joining The Ricketts Family Investment Group on the final shortlist of preferred bidders are Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

The parties have all been invited to attend meetings with Chelsea executives and fan groups ahead of the April 11 deadline to submit their bids.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In a statement released, via Goal, Laura Ricketts has outlined their plans to be champions both on and off the pitch.

The Ricketts Family have come under scrutiny with former Blue Canoville had previously condemned them, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

Furthermore, there has been recent controversy surrounding their bid for Chelsea, with other parties believing that the Ricketts family have been given 'preferential treatment' throughout the process.

In a statement released by Laura Ricketts, she has promised to continue to work towards further diversity and inclusion before outlining plans for the Club if they are successful.

IMAGO / PA Images

What was said?

"We have had a memorable few days in London, taking the opportunity to meet as many people as possible from a wide variety of backgrounds," Laura Ricketts admitted.

"Obviously, I can’t comment on talks we had with Chelsea officials because that has to remain confidential. But I can say we had very informative and enjoyable meetings with some passionate fan groups – in particular with Tracy Brown from Chelsea Pride and Kerrie Evans from Chelsea Women Supporters Group.

"We also met Sanjay Bhandari, the Chair of Kick It Out, and it was wonderful to hear about all the work he’s doing. We admire their approach and would like to introduce them to Major League Baseball.

"I was also thrilled to go to the Chelsea Women’s game at the weekend and I flew in early to make the match. It was a joy to see the incredible athletic talent of the Chelsea Women and to also experience the supporters’ amazing energy at Kingsmeadow."

IMAGO / PA Images

Laura, who is heading the bid with her brother Tom, continued to discuss the importance of inclusivity.

"Much of my life’s work has been about empowering and supporting women, so to see these young women playing at this level was a real treat for me. It was also so great to see all the families who were at the game.

"Sport has such power to bring communities together and family is at the heart of the community. Some of the girls there reminded me of my 11-year-old daughter. For young girls to see the Chelsea Women on the pitch can be inspiring and empowering to them."

She continued to discuss the conversations held with supporters groups, who have previously voiced their concerns surrounding the bid.

"In recent weeks, we’ve also had several valuable conversations with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust. I appreciate their passion for Chelsea and the important questions they’ve raised. I look forward to continuing the good conversations we’ve begun.

"We all need to be listening and speaking up, and I feel a particular responsibility because of the position I’m in."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Laura Ricketts concluded by acknowledging the need to win fan approval through action, stating that the family want to make Chelsea 'champions on and off the pitch'.

"We’re not going to be able to persuade all the fans right away that we will be good stewards of Chelsea – we’re going to have to show them with meaningful action if we are successful in our bid.

"But I can assure all Chelsea fans that it has been my life’s work to fight against discrimination and bigotry of any kind.

"Coming out as an LGBTQ+ woman has influenced my perspective and sensitivity about diversity and inclusion. I can’t know what it’s like to walk in another person’s shoes, but I can begin to understand and have an awareness of their different experience. And that’s a gift. In the position that I’m in, I feel a sense of responsibility to be an advocate. To me, being an advocate means speaking up, and also listening.

IMAGO / PA Images

"When we assumed responsibility for the Chicago Cubs and its legacy, we immediately realised that teams like the Cubs don’t belong to one person or organisation. They belong to the fans. We’re stewards – and we’re answerable to the fans. That’s how we see it in Chicago – and it would be exactly the same at Chelsea.

"There is such power in sport for community building and to bring diverse people together. At Cubs Charities, we have developed our own sport-based youth development programming that engages young people and families in under-served communities. As the Chair of Cubs Charities, I am proud of our work and the impact it has on so many lives.

"Here, the Chelsea Foundation already makes a significant impact and I would hope we could help build on this. We strive to be champions both on and off the field. It’s what makes Chelsea great, and is a tradition we would honour if we were to become the club’s next stewards."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube