Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup

Chelsea featured four players in England's penultimate World Cup qualifier and helped them earn a spot down under next summer.

The Lionesses took all three points in a 2-0 triumph versus Austria, securing their 2023 World Cup Campaign co-hosted by both Australia and New Zealand, and guaranteeing that they will top their qualifying group with a game to spare. 

Goals from Manchester United duo Alessio Russo and Nikita Parris were enough to get the victory in yet another clean sheet for Euros partnership, Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Millie Bright. 

Bethany England and Jess Carter were called into action from the bench but Blues supporters were most enthralled to see Lauren James finally making her international debut 

The forward had been called up from the U23 ranks following her clubmate Fran Kirby's injury keeping her on the sidelines, and managed to earn her first cap on Saturday.

Taking to social media, she wrote: "England debut!! A dream come true. Annnd qualified W/C."

Fellow Chelsea star, Reece James, also sent out a message online expressing his pride in his younger sibling, as the first brother and sister to represent the England senior team. 

England fans can expect to see much more of the James family in the future and it's an exciting time to support the European Champions. 

