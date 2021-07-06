Lazio Boss Maurizio Sarri Draws Comparison Between Managing Chelsea and Napoli

This comes off the back of him admitting that leaving Chelsea just one season after joining the club was a mistake.

Maurizio Sarri has provided some contrast between his time as Chelsea and Napoli boss, admitting that he had more fun managing one club than the other

The Italian boss spent one season at the helm in west London as he took over the reigns from Antonio Conte and led Chelsea to Europa League glory and a third-place Premier League finish.

However, the current Lazio head coach has always cherished his time at Napoli, where he spent three seasons and bagged the Serie A Coach of the Year award in 2017.

(Photo by Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via Sportitalia, the 62-year-old was asked if he had more fun managing Chelsea or Juventus, to which, the former Verona boss had an interesting response.

He said: "I had more fun at Napoli, and the last few months at Chelsea."

Sarri has recently expressed his regret at leaving the Blues in 2019, calling the choice an 'error of judgement'.

(Phot by Fabio Ferrari / LaPresse)

After building an exciting Napoli side that played some sparkling football during the 2017/18 campaign, Sarri was brought in to introduce his style of play in west London.

Despite clashing with several players and not being a popular figure among the fanbase in general during his only year managing the Blues, the Italian's systematic approach did bode well for the Champions League holders.

However, Sarri pounced on the opportunity to return to Italy as he was appointed Juventus manager in the summer of 2019.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube