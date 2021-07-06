Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Lazio Boss Maurizio Sarri Draws Comparison Between Managing Chelsea and Napoli

This comes off the back of him admitting that leaving Chelsea just one season after joining the club was a mistake.
Author:
Publish date:

Maurizio Sarri has provided some contrast between his time as Chelsea and Napoli boss, admitting that he had more fun managing one club than the other

The Italian boss spent one season at the helm in west London as he took over the reigns from Antonio Conte and led Chelsea to Europa League glory and a third-place Premier League finish.

However, the current Lazio head coach has always cherished his time at Napoli, where he spent three seasons and bagged the Serie A Coach of the Year award in 2017.

Sarri standing

In an interview with Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà via Sportitalia, the 62-year-old was asked if he had more fun managing Chelsea or Juventus, to which, the former Verona boss had an interesting response. 

He said: "I had more fun at Napoli, and the last few months at Chelsea."

Sarri has recently expressed his regret at leaving the Blues in 2019, calling the choice an 'error of judgement'.

Sarri angry

After building an exciting Napoli side that played some sparkling football during the 2017/18 campaign, Sarri was brought in to introduce his style of play in west London.

Despite clashing with several players and not being a popular figure among the fanbase in general during his only year managing the Blues, the Italian's systematic approach did bode well for the Champions League holders. 

However, Sarri pounced on the opportunity to return to Italy as he was appointed Juventus manager in the summer of 2019.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Lautaro 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Bid for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as Erling Haaland Alternative

Sarri 4
News

Lazio Boss Maurizio Sarri Draws Comparison Between Managing Chelsea and Napoli

sipa_32619485
Transfer News

Report: Birmingham City Set to Sign Chelsea's Castillo on Loan

pjimage (6)
News

Former Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Makes Honest N'Golo Kanté Admission

Rice 2
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice 'Seriously Considering' Leaving West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

Rice 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are in 'Best Position' to Sign Declan Rice This Summer

sipa_33685555
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Striker Giroud Issued Ultimatum if he Wishes to Leave Chelsea This Summer

Haaland thinking
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland is 'Very Interested' in Joining Chelsea