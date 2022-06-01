Leaked 2022/23 Chelsea Third Kit as Stamford Bridge Megastore Reopens

The Chelsea third kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked ahead of its launch this summer.

Confirmation of the home and away strips for next season have been delayed as a result of the sanctions imposed on Chelsea, which have now been lifted as a result of the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completing their takeover of the club on Monday.

Chelsea have been able to reopen their online store and Stamford Bridge megastore this week to allow fans to purchase merchandise ahead of the 2022/23 collection being launched.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The home and away kits are likely to be launched ahead of the return to pre-season with the first confirmed schedule match to be on July 16 in the United States against Club America.

Meanwhile, the third kit has now been leaked by Footy Headlines who state it is expected to be available in August or September time.

The kit is a sesame gold base with black and orange completing the colour set.

Footy Headlines

It remains to be seen if Three will be Chelsea's sponsors next season after they suspended their partnership with the club following the sanctioning of former owner Roman Abramovich.

Back in March, they said: "In light of the government's recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

