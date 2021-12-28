Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Leaked: Chelsea 2022/23 Away Kit as Blues Return to White Colour Scheme

Author:

Chelsea's colour scheme for their 2022/23 away kit has been released, as per the latest images from Footy Headlines. 

The Blues are just approaching the half way mark in the 2021/22 Premier League season and are currently playing in a yellow away kit.

Thomas Tuchel's side's plans for the 2022/23 campaign are already well underway, with the third kit colour scheme previously leaked.

As per Footy Headliners, Chelsea will have a white away kit with turquoise stripes.

They write: "Sharing its colors and theme with the home shirt, the Nike Chelsea FC 2022-2023 away shirt is predominantly white with four teal hoops that carry the same pattern that could be seen on the collar of the home shirt."

The colours are officially called 'White, Chlorine Blue and College Navy'.

Read More

This will replace Chelsea's current away kit, a highly rated yellow strip which has received much praise from the Blues fans.

Next year's strip will see Chelsea wear white shorts with navy socks as 'Chelsea FC - London' is printed on the inside neck of the jersey.

imago0042300001h

However, this kit is just a leak and not offically confirmed as next season's away kit so there could still be changes made to the strip .

The Blues have previously donned white away kits in the 2012/13 season, with a Blue sash going diagonally across the shirt. The following year, the 2013/14 season, saw another white shirt for the Blues.

Most recently, Chelsea owre a white away kit during the 2019/20 season under Frank Lampard.

FHn7BjGWUAYL7VI.jfif
