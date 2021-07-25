Leaked: Chelsea 2022/23 Third Kit Colour Scheme

Already planning for the season after next!

Chelsea's colour scheme for their 2022/23 third kit has been released, as per the latest images from Footy Headlines.

Thomas Tuchel's side have only released their home kit for the 2021/22 season which consists of Blue and Opti Yellow (seen below), with the away and third strips yet to be launched by the club, their sponsors and shop partner, Fanatics.

But the Blues' plans for the 2022/23 campaign have already begun despite the 2021/21 season still over two weeks away.

As per Footy Headlines' recent release, they have shared the colour scheme of Chelsea's third kit for 2022-23.

They state that the third kit will be a 'combined a black base with golden used for logos'.

Adding: 'Orange detailing round off the Nike Chelsea 2022-2023 third football shirt likely'.

However, Footy Headlines did confirm the colour scheme isn't 100 per cent confirmed, stating: 'There is also a chance that the kit is mainly gold, combined with black and orange'.

None of the specific detailing around the design of the kit is known yet.

'Nothing about the exact design of the Chelsea 22-23 third kit is known yet,' added Footy Headlines.

The report also reveals the launch date will be August 2022 for the third kit which comes as no surprise. It tends to be used in the Champions League and other competitions.

The home and away kit for the 2022/23 season have also been pictured, with a turquoise pattern featuring.

