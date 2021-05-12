Sports Illustrated home
Leaked: Chelsea's 2021/22 Home and Goalkeeper Kits Revealed Ahead of Launch

The designs of Chelsea's home and goalkeeper strip for the 2021/22 have been revealed, according to the latest information.

Chelsea's kit for next season is due to launch 'any day', which will be made by Nike and sponsored by main shirt partner Three UK. 

As per Footy Headlines, they have released the 'confirmed' kits for Chelsea for the 2021/22 season.

The 2021/22 Home Kit

'The Nike Chelsea FC 2021-22 home jersey combines the main color 'Lyon Blue' with 'Opti Yellow' logos. Lyon Blue is a fresh royal blue, while Opti Yellow is a rather standard yellow.

'Design-wise, the Chelsea 21-22 home kit features an abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print. The Nike and club logos are yellow whilst the 'Three' emblem is white.

'A v-collar is used for the Chelsea 2021-22 home shirt, while there are yellow stripes along the sides.'

The 2021/22 Goalkeeper Kit

Here is the expected goalkeeper kit. Grey in colour with a turtle neck approach which Edouard Mendy and the other goalkeepers will sport next season. 

