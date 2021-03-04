Leaked: Chelsea's 2021/22 home kit

The 2021/22 Chelsea home kit has been revealed, as per Footy Headlines.

A 90 per cent predicted kit has been released by the reliable Footy Headlines which shows a Blue/Yellow colour scheme for the Blues home kit next season.

As per the Footy Headlines reveal: "We can today give you a full look at the Chelsea 21-22 home kit, based on a description of the actual design. The kit features a bold design that's similar but not identical to various leaked products from the off-pitch collection."

It will once again be in collaboration with kit provider Nike and along with main sponsor Three.

The colours are 'Lyon Blue' with 'Opti Yellow' logos. The design on the shirt is an 'abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print'.

This kit will be ten seasons on from Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Munich in the 2011/12 season, which could suggest why the kit has yellow on it.

As manager Thomas Tuchel hopes, Chelsea are looking to close the gap to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Could we see the Blues lifting the Premier League title in this new strip?

Tuchel said on challenging for the title next year: "Hopefully. It is our job, nothing else is the job than this. There is no time in football, though we wish for time in football so we want to be a part of the transition, do the transition and while we do that, we want to win games, that is absolutely clear."

