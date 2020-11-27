SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Leaked: Chelsea's 2021/22 Third Kit Colour Scheme

Matt Debono

Chelsea aren't even a third of the way through the 2020/21 campaign but plans for next season appear to already be underway. 

The kit launch, which is highly anticipated each year, has appeared to have been leaked. 

The reported colour scheme for the third kit has been revealed by Footy Headlines. 

"The Nike Chelsea 2021-22 third football shirt will boast the main color 'Blustery', combined with 'Black' and 'Hyper Crimson' - Blustery/Black/Hyper Crimson," it reads on their website. 

"Nothing concrete about the exact design of the Nike Chelsea FC 2021-22 third jersey is known yet."

One fan, Zubin, produced concept designs of what the Blues could be wearing next week. 

EnxKcYYXUAIWDZm
(Twitter: ZubinCFC)

