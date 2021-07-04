Sports Illustrated home
Leaked: Chelsea's New Away Kit for 2021/22 Season

The return of the yellow/gold.
Chelsea's new away kit for the 2021/22 campaign has been leaked by Footy Headlines.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already had their home shirt released but their new away strip for the upcoming campaign has been pictured. 

They will wear an 'Opti Yellow' kit on the road, as per the latest pictures revealed by Footy Headlines.

Black pinstripes will be seen on the front and side of the shirt with the Three logo on the front, while Hyundai's logo is seen on the sleeves.

Main Details

E5ZlUWdXoAINKsx
E5ZlUWiXoAM1gf4

Finer Details

Screenshot 2021-07-04 at 11.45.34

1 / 7

As per the report, it is set to be released at some point July.

Chelsea could wear their new strip when they face Arsenal or Tottenham in the Mind pre-season series in August ahead of the new season.

Tuchel's side also will travel out to Ireland for a pre-season camp so it could be debuted as early as this month.

