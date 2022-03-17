Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Leaked: Chelsea's Third Kit for 2022/23 Season Revealed

The Chelsea third kit for the 2022/23 season has been revealed, as per the latest pictures by Footy Headlines.

Last year, the home and away kits were revealed as the Blues return to a white colour scheme for their trips on the road and stick with the traditional Blue for the home strips.

Officially coloured as 'sesame (gold)', the kit will also boast black and orange at the ends of the sleeves.

In pictures released by Footy Headlines, the Nike template kit will be released in September 2022.

36aceb16d1a19bc9e25e84a6f619a1b4
Scroll to Continue

Read More

c42b2efbf08595dcdeeb28b1e519ee83

It remains to be seen as to who will be the shirt sponsor of Chelsea for next season following Three UK temporarily suspending their sponsorship with the Club.

Three have sponsored Chelsea since 2020 and are keen to put their deal on hold amid reports that they are in discussions over removing their logos from the shirts in the long-term following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

If the deal is cancelled altogether, Chelsea could search for a new shirt sponsor and this would change the look of the kit completely.

Nothing has yet been confirmed by the Club regarding the third kit for next season, however Footy Headlines have proven to be on the right track with kits. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479508h
News

London Investment Firm Aethel Partners Submit £2BN Bid for Chelsea & Outline Plans to Back Thomas Tuchel

By Nick Emms57 minutes ago
imago1010578827h
News

Jorginho's Agent Reveals Chelsea Contract Renewal is Priority Amid Transfer Interest

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Todd Boehly Adds PR & Government Advisor to Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
Screenshot 2022-03-17 at 11.19.32
News

Simulated Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Liverpool Tie

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1008532714h
News

Manchester United Monitoring Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel in Search for New Manager

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1007474543h
News

Reece James and Mason Mount Receive England Call Ups for Upcoming Friendlies

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0006738211h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Urges Government to Protect Chelsea & Ukraine Victims Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Enlists Support From Wall Street & Sports Titans Ahead of 'Fully Funded' Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago