Leaked: Chelsea's Third Kit for 2022/23 Season Revealed

The Chelsea third kit for the 2022/23 season has been revealed, as per the latest pictures by Footy Headlines.

Last year, the home and away kits were revealed as the Blues return to a white colour scheme for their trips on the road and stick with the traditional Blue for the home strips.

Officially coloured as 'sesame (gold)', the kit will also boast black and orange at the ends of the sleeves.

In pictures released by Footy Headlines, the Nike template kit will be released in September 2022.

Footy Headlines

Footy Headlines

It remains to be seen as to who will be the shirt sponsor of Chelsea for next season following Three UK temporarily suspending their sponsorship with the Club.

Three have sponsored Chelsea since 2020 and are keen to put their deal on hold amid reports that they are in discussions over removing their logos from the shirts in the long-term following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

If the deal is cancelled altogether, Chelsea could search for a new shirt sponsor and this would change the look of the kit completely.

Nothing has yet been confirmed by the Club regarding the third kit for next season, however Footy Headlines have proven to be on the right track with kits.

