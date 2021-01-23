Leaked: Potential 2020/21 Chelsea 'Air Max' Fourth Kit

Chelsea have already released three kits this season and a fourth could be on the way.

Frank Lampard's are frequent users of their home and away kits, whilst the third kit is used occasionally.

But a fourth could be released with the design influenced by the Air Max shoes.

Below you can see the leaked designs by Footy Headlines, which has striped coming down the middle of the shirt.

The sponsor is 'Air 180' on the white shirt, however it is unlikely to ever be used in an official match due to the sponsor.

It is yet to be confirmed or announced when this kit could be released, and it could be as early as the end of January.

Fellow clubs who has sponsored by Nike - Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSG are also set to bring out a fourth kit.

