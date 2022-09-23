Skip to main content
Leandro Trossard Discusses Losing Graham Potter At Brighton

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Leandro Trossard Discusses Losing Graham Potter At Brighton

Brighton winger Leandro Troussard has been discussing losing Graham Potter as Brighton manager to Chelsea.

Graham Potter was building one of the most impressive from the roots up projects the Premier League had ever seen at Brighton, and for it all to come undone in 24 hours like it did earlier this month, was strange. 

Thomas Tuchel's sacking was a shock, and the appointment of Graham Potter may have been even more of a shock for the Brighton players who had bought into his style of play and philosophy so much.

Leandro Trossard has been speaking about the situation recently.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has admitted Graham Potter leaving was a shock.

Troussard said that with everything happening so quickly, the appointment of Potter and the manager leaving Brighton was indeed a bit of a shock for the players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It all happened quite quickly. One day we heard [Thomas] Tuchel was fired and that Graham was up there to take his place. For us, it was a bit of a shock but we knew that maybe one day he could go because he is a brilliant manager."

Graham Potter

Graham Potter will be hoping to replicate his Brighton success on a bigger scale.

The Belgian winger shows his admiration and belief in Graham Potter by naming him as a brilliant manager. The players at Brighton know the foundations have been built and laid down by Potter, and there's no doubting new manager Roberto De Zerbi could water them plants even further.

Chelsea fans will be hoping Potter can build Brighton on a large scale at the club, and aim to bring them back to the success of properly challenging for the league title.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Edson Alvarez
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Chelsea Should Look To Sign Edson Alvarez After The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

International Round-Up: Reece James, Kai Havertz & Raheem Sterling

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Slonina
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Gabriel Slonina Is One For The Future

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic v West Ham
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Christian Pulisic Will Benefit From Thomas Tuchel's Departure

By Dylan McBennett
Stefano Pioli
News

AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Connor Dossi-White
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees To Salary Cut Talks Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close

By Dylan McBennett
Edouard Mendy & N'Golo Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante And Edouard Mendy Injury Updates

By Dylan McBennett