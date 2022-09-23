Leandro Trossard Discusses Losing Graham Potter At Brighton

Graham Potter was building one of the most impressive from the roots up projects the Premier League had ever seen at Brighton, and for it all to come undone in 24 hours like it did earlier this month, was strange.

Thomas Tuchel's sacking was a shock, and the appointment of Graham Potter may have been even more of a shock for the Brighton players who had bought into his style of play and philosophy so much.

Leandro Trossard has been speaking about the situation recently.

Leandro Trossard has admitted Graham Potter leaving was a shock. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Troussard said that with everything happening so quickly, the appointment of Potter and the manager leaving Brighton was indeed a bit of a shock for the players.

"It all happened quite quickly. One day we heard [Thomas] Tuchel was fired and that Graham was up there to take his place. For us, it was a bit of a shock but we knew that maybe one day he could go because he is a brilliant manager."

Graham Potter will be hoping to replicate his Brighton success on a bigger scale. IMAGO / PA Images

The Belgian winger shows his admiration and belief in Graham Potter by naming him as a brilliant manager. The players at Brighton know the foundations have been built and laid down by Potter, and there's no doubting new manager Roberto De Zerbi could water them plants even further.

Chelsea fans will be hoping Potter can build Brighton on a large scale at the club, and aim to bring them back to the success of properly challenging for the league title.

Read More Chelsea Stories