'Leeds Game Is A One-Off' - Danny Murphy Predicts Chelsea's Season

The former Liverpool midfielder has reacted to Chelsea's victory over Leicester City on Saturday and highlighted the key areas for some West London success this year.

In Danny Murphy's column at the Daily Mail, he has pinpointed exactly what the Blues have that will continue to push them forward.

Raheem Sterling and Jorginho celebrating at 2-0 against Leicester City. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"The manner of the win yesterday against Leicester with 10 men suggested to me this is a group of players very much on board with its manager Thomas Tuchel," he said.

"I actually think they are going to be closer to Manchester City and Liverpool this season, not further away.

"The character and quality suggests the Leeds game is a one-off and they will be competitive."

Thiago Silva celebrating Sterling's goal with the fans. IMAGO / Action Plus

Murphy continued to pick out two players in particular who are going to be vital to the rest of Chelsea's 2022/23 season.

"At times they looked like the team with an extra man — and when they really had to dig in at the end, Thiago Silva epitomised the spirit Chelsea had to get over the line.

"Even if the ownership model changes, they have the same bright manager in Tuchel and so many top players. Raheem Sterling is going to be a big player for them. When you lose a man early, leaders step and make a difference, and he did with his goals."

