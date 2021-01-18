NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Leicester City team news to face Chelsea: Jamie Vardy hopeful, Papy Mendy doubtful

Brendan Rodgers has revealed the Leicester City team news to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Leicester City are third in the league, while Frank Lampard's men are in seventh and will be looking to climb up the table on Tuesday.

But the Foxes could be without Jamie Vardy who was taken off at the weekend against Southampton with a knock and Rodgers is hoping that the 34-year-old will be fit and available for selection.

Rodgers also confirmed that he has an almost fully fit squad ahead of the Blues' visit to the King Power.

"Obviously, Dennis [Praet] is out for a period of time [with a hamstring complaint]," revealed Rodgers on the Foxes team news. "Everyone else should be fine."

leicester-city-v-southampton-premier-league

"Papy Mendy just has a slight strain in his neck, so we'll see how he is, but apart from that, everyone else will be fine. We've got a fully fit squad, virtually, which puts us in a good place.

"It was a tough game for us, physically and mentality, but we came through it and got a great result," Rodgers added on their win against Southampton. 

"We’re doing everything we can to recover the players and they’ll be up and ready for the game."

EsBZr0eXIAA6bbC
