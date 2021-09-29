Leonardo Bonucci Praises 'Complete Striker' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against Juventus

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of the two facing off in the UEFA Champions League.

The pair came head to head during Lukaku's time at Inter Milan, though the Belgian does not have a great record against Juventus.

Speaking to the Athletic, Bonuccia heaped praise upon Lukaku.

"Romelu Lukaku has proven himself to be a complete striker," said Bonucci.

“He can win games on his own. When you come up against him you have to be switched on for 100 minutes a game.

“Unfortunately for us defenders, we can’t disengage our brains even for 10 seconds because those 10 seconds might be lethal."

The defender proceeded to discuss his plan to keep Lukaku quiet: “You must never engage Lukaku in a physical battle or play touch-tight.

“Instead, be ready to drop off because when his team has the ball, he will try to run in behind.

“In the box, he’s great at playing man-to-man so you need to be on the front foot, try to read the game and play hard.

“If you let him take up a position and he gets ahead of you, you won’t be able to step out and anticipate what’s coming.”

Chelsea know that a win will see them go three points clear at the top of Group H, whilst a draw could see the Blues drop out of the qualification spots on matchday two.

