'Let's Wait And See' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Provide Too Much Information on Chelsea Takeover

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reluctant to provide too much information on his side's takeover following their midweek 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The news comes after Abramovich provided a statement within an hour before the start of the game confirming that he will be putting the club up for sale.

Chelsea went on after the news to earn themselves a 3-2 win over Luton Town, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day team, Tuchel was asked about the club's takeover, to which he replied:

"It is big news. Let's wait and see. We hope for the best. See what the day brings."

Abramovich has owned the west London club since June 2003 and his investments over the years have been key to much of the success the club has enjoyed.

Via the official Chelsea website, Abramovich released a statement before the midweek fixture announcing the news.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel praised his side's positive attitude during the midweek fixture following the shocking recent news.

"We are not living on an island. The guys have internet connections, the TV is running. We see the news.

"This is normal. Some are not attached to it, some more concerned. It's normal.

"To play on the same day where focus is key to win, it is not so easy. Makes it a bigger performance, I am very happy."

