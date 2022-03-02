Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Let's Wait And See' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Provide Too Much Information on Chelsea Takeover

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reluctant to provide too much information on his side's takeover following their midweek 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The news comes after Abramovich provided a statement within an hour before the start of the game confirming that he will be putting the club up for sale.

Chelsea went on after the news to earn themselves a 3-2 win over Luton Town, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

imago1010302806h

Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day team, Tuchel was asked about the club's takeover, to which he replied:

"It is big news. Let's wait and see. We hope for the best. See what the day brings."

Abramovich has owned the west London club since June 2003 and his investments over the years have been key to much of the success the club has enjoyed.

Read More

Via the official Chelsea website, Abramovich released a statement before the midweek fixture announcing the news.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel praised his side's positive attitude during the midweek fixture following the shocking recent news.

imago0152179248h

"We are not living on an island. The guys have internet connections, the TV is running. We see the news.

"This is normal. Some are not attached to it, some more concerned. It's normal.

"To play on the same day where focus is key to win, it is not so easy. Makes it a bigger performance, I am very happy."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010302806h
News

'Let's Wait And See' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Provide Too Much Information on Chelsea Takeover

By Jago Hemming
30 seconds ago
imago1010263266h
News

Timo Werner Discusses Equaliser vs Luton Town as Chelsea Progress to FA Cup Quarter Final

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1010082576h
News

Timo Werner Praises Chelsea's Focus in FA Cup Win Over Luton Town Following Their Recent Carabao Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010302819h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Positive Response to Chelsea's Win Over Luton Town Following Earlier Roman Abramovich Statement

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010303012h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Goalscorers Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner After Luton Win

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010295641h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's FA Cup Win Over Luton Town After Carabao Cup Final Loss

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010295872h
News

'Cup Games Are Always Difficult' - Timo Werner Offers Verdict on Chelsea's Tough FA Cup Tie With Luton Town

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010300514h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

By James Evans
2 hours ago