Levi Colwill Admits He Wants to Play for Chelsea in Premier League Next Season

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has stated that he is ready for Premier League football as he looks to gain promotion with Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old has been a revalation for the Terriers, marshalling their impressive defence to a play-off finish.

Speaking to the Athletic, Colwill discussed his loan move and desire to play in the Premier League next season.

When asked about his next step, Colwill said: “Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever.”

Colwill has attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City, Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield over a potential move in the summer, so it is likely that he will be playing Premier League football no matter what.

However, he could be chosen to remain at Chelsea and fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger's departure as the German is set to join Real Madrid.

Colwill revealed his desire to succeed at the Blues back in December as he said: "Leaving on loan can be a path (to the Chelsea first team) but it’s on me to perform. If I keep working hard, anything can happen in life. I just take it day by day."

