The defender has enjoyed an impressive spell in the Championship, with Anjorin joining him in Yorkshire in January.

As per the Athletic, Colwill discussed the impact of having his Chelsea teammate join him at Huddersfield.

“It has definitely helped to have him around," he said. "We are good mates. We bonded straight away with each other again. It’s good to have another player from Chelsea around me. I also have another ex-Chelsea academy player here, Jon Russell. It helps me feel more comfortable in the team.”

He continued to discuss the quality of the midfielder, who spent the beginning of the season on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow.

“He is something else,” he continued. “When he came on he changed the game. His presence is remarkable. When he gets on it and turns, no one can stop him with his power. They were trying to foul him but they couldn’t get near him. We need that."

Despite enjoying his time in the Championship, Colwill revealed that he is ready for Premier League action ahead of a potential Chelsea return.

When asked about his next step, Colwill said: “Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever.”

Colwill has attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City, Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield over a potential move in the summer, so it is likely that he will be playing Premier League football no matter what whilst Anjorin could also find himself in England's top leagues.

