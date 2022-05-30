Levi Colwill Discusses Chelsea Future After 'Unfortunate' Championship Play-Off Final Defeat With Huddersfield

Levi Colwill has confirmed his Chelsea future remains undecided after his Huddersfield Town loan spell came to an end in heartbreaking fashion following Play-Off Final defeat.

The 19-year-old netted the only goal of the game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon at Wembley, but unfortunately for the defender it was at the wrong end as he turned in James Garner's cross into his own net.

A season-defining moment for the Terriers, but it shouldn't be a moment that defines the centre-back who has been exemplary at the back this season.

But that could be his last game for Huddersfield with Colwill now set to return to Chelsea in July. No decision has been made over his future.

Colwill reflected on the defeat, telling Goal: “I felt like we were the better team. You look at those two penalties and it felt very weird that not even one of them was given, they were both penalties.

“There wasn’t much I could do about the goal. I just wanted to block it but he kicked my knee up and it hit it. I didn't know what to say but I thought f**k it. I’ve got to play on and help the team. That’s what I tried to do. It was just unfortunate. It is football, bad luck, I won’t let it stop me or get my head down.

“It has been the best year of my life. I am proud. The staff and team have been brilliant. We had great togetherness and I am proud to be part of this team.

He added: “We will see (whether I stay for another season or go back to Chelsea). I will focus on the internationals first and we will see after that.”

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer and expected to give Colwill a chance in pre-season to impress before any decision over if he stays or leaves is made.

Arsenal and Leicester City have both been linked with interest.

